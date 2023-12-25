Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,472 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.80. 602,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

