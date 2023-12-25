Summit Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.48. 39,173,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,653,918. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

