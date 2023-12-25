iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Increased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 69,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.48. 39,173,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,653,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

