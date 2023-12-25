SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,250. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

