New Hampshire Trust Grows Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

New Hampshire Trust grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.00. 280,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.19 and a 12-month high of $173.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

