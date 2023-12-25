Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 101 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $108.29. 3,033,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,237. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

