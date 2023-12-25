Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTV stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

