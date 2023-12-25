Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $408.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,314,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,740,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $410.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.43 and a 200 day moving average of $372.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

