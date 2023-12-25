Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $30,172,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 215,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,808,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,991,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

