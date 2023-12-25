New Hampshire Trust Has $287,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New Hampshire Trust lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,524,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.13. The company had a trading volume of 686,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.