5,222 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Purchased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR remained flat at $49.64 on Monday. 658,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

