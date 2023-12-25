New Hampshire Trust Invests $218,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 531,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 360,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.38. 1,015,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,092. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

