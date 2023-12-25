Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.6% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,175,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after acquiring an additional 310,713 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,342,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 42,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,004,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,627,320. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.05.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

