The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. St. Joe comprises 9.2% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC owned 0.23% of St. Joe worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in St. Joe by 30.5% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 268,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,582,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.93. 134,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.33. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $65.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

