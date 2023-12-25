Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 30 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 1.1% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 21.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 28.1% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 155.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 97 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 27.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.74 on Monday, hitting $752.53. 597,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $666.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.24. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $529.01 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $296.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.