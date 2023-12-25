Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.18% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 211,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,364. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.