Friedenthal Financial Buys 81,530 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 932.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,530 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.59. 121,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.94 and a fifty-two week high of $304.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

