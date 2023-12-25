Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 1,336.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,817,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,435 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.73. 3,047,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,152. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.