Friedenthal Financial Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.40. 2,736,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,426. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

