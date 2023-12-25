iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Friedenthal Financial’s 8th Largest Position

Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.55. 325,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.