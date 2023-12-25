Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) is Friedenthal Financial’s 6th Largest Position

Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 413.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises 3.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHS. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 420.1% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 342,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,084,000 after acquiring an additional 276,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 369.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 82,278 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

RHS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.03. 70,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $153.20 and a 52-week high of $178.08. The company has a market cap of $672.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

