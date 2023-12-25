Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,749,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,814. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.27 and a 200 day moving average of $147.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.