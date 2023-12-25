Rheos Capital Works Inc. Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 21.6% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $35,530,277. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $272.57. 1,178,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,838. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,135.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.88 and its 200 day moving average is $231.99.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.