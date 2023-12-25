Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $180.33. 468,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average of $164.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

