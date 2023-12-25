Inscription Capital LLC Sells 2,246 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.43. 37,265,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,657,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

