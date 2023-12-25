Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.49. 1,109,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,546. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

