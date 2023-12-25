New Hampshire Trust Sells 18 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.0% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 503.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

BKNG stock traded up $16.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,535.70. 254,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,096. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,918.72 and a 52-week high of $3,564.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3,006.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

