PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $61.84. 13,175,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,370,128. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

