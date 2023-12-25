Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

UPS stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.25. 2,332,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

