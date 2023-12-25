Stride Self Reported Market Cap Tops $260.85 Million (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Stride has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One Stride token can currently be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00006809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stride has a total market capitalization of $260.85 million and $257,518.13 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Stride Profile

Stride’s genesis date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 2.86094297 USD and is down -8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $174,246.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

