Substratum Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.61 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 49.9% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00023163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,619.06 or 1.00003490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011968 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00148103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003607 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

