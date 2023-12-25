NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $4.35 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.35 billion and $561.18 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.33 or 0.00009918 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 99.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00110493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00027323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00021838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001195 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.93901816 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 333 active market(s) with $425,991,235.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

