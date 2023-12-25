SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Raised by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 4.9% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Hampshire Trust owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $18,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SLYV stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 286,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,515. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.