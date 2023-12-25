Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 79.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,441. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $188.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

