Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,987 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSBD shares. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 614,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,078. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 33.23%. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.39%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

