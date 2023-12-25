Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,674 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.88. 1,811,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,544. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

