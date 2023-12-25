S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.00. 30,095,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,830,816. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

