S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires 7,789 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.23. 9,769,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816,245. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.31. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

