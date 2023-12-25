Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 79,550 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,437. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

