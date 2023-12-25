Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after buying an additional 1,232,136 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after acquiring an additional 682,916 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:PH traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $458.19. 376,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,900. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $286.79 and a twelve month high of $462.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.70 and a 200 day moving average of $403.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.93.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.