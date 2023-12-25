Perennial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after buying an additional 1,760,328 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,450,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,367,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.