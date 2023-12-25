SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,592,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $190.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,176,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $166.66 and a 1 year high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

