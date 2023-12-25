Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.10. 1,754,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

