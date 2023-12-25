Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.88. The company had a trading volume of 875,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,520. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.24 and its 200 day moving average is $249.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

