Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 6,424 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Chubb stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,441. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.