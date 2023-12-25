Quantitative Strategies Inc. Raises Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quantitative Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 727,249 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

