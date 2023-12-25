Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Quantitative Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.71. 5,100,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,574. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.90. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

