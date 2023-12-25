S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $10.37 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.86. 959,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

