S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,718 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

BSJO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,917. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1112 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

