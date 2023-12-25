S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 26,832 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,832 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 3.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after buying an additional 1,277,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,307,000 after purchasing an additional 516,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,065,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,796,000 after purchasing an additional 139,495 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,778,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 479,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,808 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.52. 1,243,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.59.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

